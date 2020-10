You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Safety Power Shutoff Affects 355K PG&E Customers



Power is expected to be restored to affected customers by Tuesday night. It's been shut off by the utility as a precaution against wildfires. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:30 Published 13 hours ago PG&E Considers More Fire-Prevention Power Shutoffs In 19 Counties This Week



Electricity may be shut off to 50,000 Northern California utility customers this week to try to prevent power lines from sparking and igniting new wildfires during a predicted new round of gusty, hot.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:24 Published 1 week ago Residents In East Bay Cope With PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff



Team coverage of hot temperatures and high winds raising fire danger and triggering a PSPS event in Bay Area (10-15-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this