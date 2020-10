Kaz123 @JEHChilton opposed to abusing the system, How is it Obama could not appoint with 280+ from election, yet trump a… https://t.co/l0bgF8ghHe 1 minute ago

Raul Samayoa PhD Dear Sir @realDonaldTrump Congratulations! . & 7 days to election, here for your ADVISOR TO REVIS… https://t.co/i0baYFU8Jw 4 minutes ago

Keith Sutherland RT @QLDLabor: 4 days left to stick with Annastacia! This election will come down to the wire, every vote counts. If you haven’t voted yet,… 4 minutes ago

Matthew Moody #BASTA! RT @mmpadellan: Make sure that Mitch McConnell and the corrupt GOP Senators pay for pushing through Amy Coney Barrett on SCOTUS 8 days befo… 5 minutes ago

Sulochana Peiris RT @shailjapatel: Nothing to see here, just a US Supreme Court Justice being sworn in at night, on the lawn of the White House, seven days… 7 minutes ago

VOTE BIDENHARRIS 2020 💛🐝 RT @FGossGraves: Lots of firsts here: First justice to be confirmed 8 days before Election Day; first justice to be confirmed while more th… 8 minutes ago