You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Decomposing Body Discovered In Virginia Man's Trunk After Palmetto Expressway Crash



A Virginia man involved in a single car accident on the Palmetto Expressway is now charged with murder after a dead body was found in his trunk. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Missing Rapper Kent Won't Stop Found Dead in Friend's Car Trunk Body of the 25-year-old rapper from Virginia, whose real name is Brian Trotter, was already beginning to decompose when authorities found it being wrapped in a...

AceShowbiz 3 days ago





Tweets about this