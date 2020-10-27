Global  
 

Eye Opener: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in to the Supreme Court by Justice Clarence Thomas, to the opposition of Congressional Democrats. Also, new U.S. coronavirus cases are hitting daily records. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
 Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

