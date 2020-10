You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires



A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 3 hours ago Firefighters Try to Extinguish Massive Wildfire in U.S. State of California



These firefighters were trying to extinguish a massive wildfire in the U.S. State of California. They spray water from a hose to control the damage caused by the destructive fire. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago California firefighters set strategic fire to build wildfire containment line



Firefighters in California have been filmed setting fire to brush in the Mount Wilson area of Los Angeles.The controlled fires are a strategy to stop the raging Bobcat Fire that is currently looming.. Credit: Zenger News Duration: 00:32 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Thousands evacuated amid California fires Fast-moving wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and seriously injured two firefighters in Southern California on Monday as powerful...

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago





Tweets about this