India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison"
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out about her time in the alleged cult. It comes ahead of group leader Keith Raniere's sentencing on Tuesday for crimes including sex trafficking. He faces up to life in prison. Oxenberg is featured in the STARZ docuseries, "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult." Nikki Battiste reports from Brooklyn.
A self-help guru convicted of running a cult-like organization of $ex slaves who were branded with his initials was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday. The effective life..
Brainwashing, sex abuse and even branding -- those are just some of the horrors that former members of the NXIVM cult lived through. The leader of that cult, Keith Raniere, will spend the rest of his..