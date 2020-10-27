Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison"

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out about her time in the alleged cult. It comes ahead of group leader Keith Raniere's sentencing on Tuesday for crimes including sex trafficking. He faces up to life in prison. Oxenberg is featured in the STARZ docuseries, "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult." Nikki Battiste reports from Brooklyn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison

NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life In Prison 01:53

 NXIVM leader Keith Raniere, a self-improvement guru convicted of turning followers into sex slaves, was sentenced Tuesday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia [Video]

US self-styled Guru Keith Raniere guilty of leading a cult that treated women as slaves|Oneindia

A self-help guru convicted of running a cult-like organization of $ex slaves who were branded with his initials was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday. The effective life..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life Behind Bars [Video]

NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced To Life Behind Bars

Brainwashing, sex abuse and even branding -- those are just some of the horrors that former members of the NXIVM cult lived through. The leader of that cult, Keith Raniere, will spend the rest of his..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
Sentencing Day For Keith Raniere In NXIVM Case [Video]

Sentencing Day For Keith Raniere In NXIVM Case

It's sentencing day for disgraced upstate New York self-improvement guru Keith Raniere.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this

WashingtonDistC

Washington Dc Catherine Oxenberg responds to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's sentence - Fox News: * Catherine Oxenberg responds to… https://t.co/YXGser6L6P 19 hours ago

BirminghamAlaba

Birmingham Alabama Catherine Oxenberg responds to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's sentence - Fox News: * Catherine Oxenberg responds to… https://t.co/CQfNaP8v8c 19 hours ago

SiouxCityIow

Sioux City Iowa * Catherine Oxenberg responds to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's sentence  Fox News * India Oxenberg ahead of Keith R… https://t.co/PqcXJwuA0f 19 hours ago

chicagoillinios

Chicago Illinois Catherine Oxenberg responds to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's sentence - Fox News: * Catherine Oxenberg responds to… https://t.co/8dyWTIjzA8 19 hours ago

BrainerdMinnes

Brainerd Minnesota * Catherine Oxenberg responds to NXIVM founder Keith Raniere's sentence  Fox News * India Oxenberg ahead of Keith R… https://t.co/mh5m6QPxAd 19 hours ago

crimsonblu22

M Allen RT @NEWS_MAKER: India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison" - YouTube https://t.co/qRgp… 22 hours ago

NEWS_MAKER

NEWS MAKER India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison" - YouTube https://t.co/qRgpEDqNju 23 hours ago

OneJurorMatters

@OneJurorMatters RT @CultNEWS101: CBS: Janja  Lalich and India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison #nx… 1 day ago