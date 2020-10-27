India Oxenberg ahead of Keith Raniere's sentencing: "I hope the judge gives him life in prison" Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

India Oxenberg, a former member of NXIVM and daughter of actress Catherine Oxenberg, is speaking out about her time in the alleged cult. It comes ahead of group leader Keith Raniere's sentencing on Tuesday for crimes including sex trafficking. He faces up to life in prison. Oxenberg is featured in the STARZ docuseries, "Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult." Nikki Battiste reports from Brooklyn. 👓 View full article

