Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Is America ready to roll out a coronavirus vaccine?

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
The earliest a coronavirus vaccine is expected to be ready for FDA authorization is the end of November. The CDC has already given states $200 million to prepare for vaccine distribution -- but will that be enough? Dr. Tara Narula finds out whether the U.S. has the infrastructure in place to safely and efficiently get people the vaccine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News 01:24

 Giving hope to the elderly battling against the Coronavirus Pandemic, early test results for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford show that it produces a robust immune response in elderly people. AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA Approves Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Approves Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19

US regulators have approved the use of remdesivir, an antiviral medicine, for COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on October 25, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Robert O'Brien and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired October 25, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC offers voters tips to reduce COVID-19 spread at the polls [Video]

CDC offers voters tips to reduce COVID-19 spread at the polls

Ahead of voting, the CDC says the more prepared you are, the less time you may have to spend at a voting site.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:56Published
CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats [Video]

CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a foodborne outbreak of Listeria has been linked to deli meats. According to Gizmodo, the CDC says the contaminated meat has hospitalized at least ten people in three states and killed one. The outbreak is thought to have started sometime this summer, with all known cases having been confirmed between August 6, 2020 and October 3, 2020. Victims have ranged from ages 40 to 89, with cases in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

CDC Says Nurses Are at High Risk for Covid-19

 A new study looked at the high numbers of health care workers hospitalized during the early months of the pandemic.
NYTimes.com

Nurses Are at High Risk for Covid Among Health Workers, C.D.C. Says

 A new study looked at the high numbers of health care workers hospitalized during the early months of the pandemic.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December [Video]

Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December

Dr. Fauci says findings on potential COVID-19 vaccine expected by December

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:57Published
AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Showing Promising Results [Video]

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Showing Promising Results

AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial has shown promise producing antibodies in adult and elderly patients, a sign that a viable vaccine could be ready by year-end.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:03Published
Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December [Video]

Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December

Experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this