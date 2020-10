‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action TV Series in the Works at Netflix Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Netflix is developing a live-action “Assassin’s Creed” TV series as part of a new deal with Ubisoft that will see the streaming service create content based on the hit video game.



Per the companies, under the agreement, Netflix and Ubisoft will “tap into the iconic video game’s trove of dynamic stories with global mass appeal for adaptations of live action, animated, and anime series.”



The potential live-action show is “an epic, genre-bending live action adaptation.” A search is underway for a showrunner, with Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik serving as executive producers.



“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”



“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”



Per Netflix, “Since it first launched in 2007, the Assassin’s Creed series has sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The franchise is now established as one of the best-selling series in video game history. Recognized for having some of the richest, most engrossing storytelling in the industry, Assassin’s Creed transcends video games, branching out into numerous other entertainment media.”



