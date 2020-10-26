Netflix to Adapt Supernatural Horror Podcast ‘Archive 81’ Into Series Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Netflix is adapting popular horror podcast “Archive 81” into a supernatural television series directed by Rebecca Thomas.



“The Boys” co-writer Rebecca Sonnenshine will join the project as showrunner and executive producer.



Producer James Wan’s company Atomic Monster will lead production on the series. Wan is best known for directing horror hits like “Saw” and the first two “Conjuring” movies. Wan also is signed on to direct “Aquaman 2” for D.C. and executive produced D.C.’s “Swamp Thing” TV series which debuted last year.



The “Archive 81” podcast is in its third season after launching in April 2019. The show is a fictional found-footage horror podcast set in present-day New York City but alternates between the present and events in the mid-1990s.



The show is focused on Dan Turner, an archivist at the City of New York’s Housing Historical Society where he is tasked with cataloging hours of old interviews with residents and tenants and unearths the secrets of filmmaker Melody Pendras, a documentary filmmaker who met a strange end while investigating a cult in 1994.



“Jurassic World” and “Dominion” actor Mamoudou Athie will play Turner, and Dina Shihabi — who worked on “Jack Ryan” and “Altered Carbon” — will play Pendras.



“With Archive 81, we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist — while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core,” Sonnenshine said in a statement Monday. “I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”



“Archive 81” is now in development at Netflix, and it is unclear when the production will start filming.



