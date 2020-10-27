Global  
 

Supreme Court rules on Wisconsin ballots, as it adds Amy Coney Barrett to bench

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the Supreme Court's newest justice Monday night, shortly after the Republican-led Senate confirmed her nomination. It comes as the high court made a consequential ruling that could impact the upcoming election. Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, joined CBSN to discuss.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Wisconsin Absentee Ballot Deadline

U.S. Supreme Court Refuses To Extend Wisconsin Absentee Ballot Deadline 00:20

 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Wisconsin cannot count mailed-in ballots received after Election Day, siding with Republicans.

Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Triggers Protest Outside Capitol Building

 Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court is bringing out heated reactions -- pro and against -- which spilled onto the steps of the U.S. Capitol...
Trump Mimics Coronavirus ‘Superspreader’ Event in Barrett Swearing In

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice only eight days before a presidential election.
Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court [Video]

Issues important to President Trump await Amy Coney Barrett on Supreme Court

Amy Coney Barrett’s first votes on the Supreme Court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her. Story: https://bit.ly/37LUwmT

Amy Coney Barrett swears first of two Supreme Court oaths hours after being confirmed by Senate

 After one of the most partisan confirmation votes in U.S. history, Judge Amy Coney Barrett is preparing to become the latest Supreme Court justice. She'll swear..
Amy Coney Barrett Set to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Set to Be Confirmed to Supreme Court on Monday

President Trump will secure a political victory as Amy Coney Barrett is set to be confirmed to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Barrett Is Seated at a Pivotal Moment

 The new justice’s colleagues limit vote-counting in Wisconsin: This is your morning tip sheet.
America divided: Summer of protests shaping voters' attitudes to US election [Video]

America divided: Summer of protests shaping voters' attitudes to US election

the Trump campaign is squarely blaming Black Lives Matter for the violence, pushing a law-and-order message. "Jobs versus mobs", they say, and they're running commercials in Wisconsin, hoping to scare voters away from the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.View on euronews

AP Top Stories October 27 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 27th: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court; Biden to campaign in Georgia, Trump going to Wisconsin; Coronavirus..
Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin [Video]

Supreme Court says no late mail ballots in Wisconsin

Siding with Wisconsin's Republican-led legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension to the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback to Democrats. Gloria Tso reports.

‘Fat and Happy’ With a Conservative Court, Are Republicans Losing a Winning Issue?

 President Trump and his party pushed Justice Barrett’s confirmation through in record time. But they could find that satisfied voters, who no longer fear the..
US elections: Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court nominee despite Democrats' opposition [Video]

US elections: Senate confirms Trump Supreme Court nominee despite Democrats' opposition

The US Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Trump nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the nation's highest court one week before the presidential elections.View on euronews

SCOTUS VOTE 10272020 [Video]

SCOTUS VOTE 10272020

Judge Amy Coney Barrett headed for the Supreme Court.

SCOTUS VOTE [Video]

SCOTUS VOTE

Judge Amy Coney Barrett headed for the Supreme Court.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Becomes Newest Associate Justice On Supreme Court [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Becomes Newest Associate Justice On Supreme Court

Nancy Chen reports she was sworn in Monday night after a marathon debate on the Senate floor.

US Senate panel votes to approve Trump court pick anyway

 The Republican-led US Senate Judiciary Committee approved US President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime US Supreme Court seat despite...
US supreme court denies Republican bid to limit Pennsylvania mail-in-voting

 The US’s highest court is allowing Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the presidential election
Alaska's Murkowski to Support Barrett for Supreme Court 

 Republican senator says that 'while I oppose the process that has led us to this point, I do not hold it against' the high court nominee
