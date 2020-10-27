|
Supreme Court rules on Wisconsin ballots, as it adds Amy Coney Barrett to bench
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the Supreme Court's newest justice Monday night, shortly after the Republican-led Senate confirmed her nomination. It comes as the high court made a consequential ruling that could impact the upcoming election. Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, joined CBSN to discuss.
