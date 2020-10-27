Steve Youngwood to Succeed Jeffrey Dunn as Sesame Workshop CEO Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Here’s some news brought to you by the letters C, E and O: Steve Youngwood has been selected to succeed the retiring Jeffrey D. Dunn as Sesame Workshop CEO. The transition will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.



Additionally, Sherrie Westin has been elected as



Dunn, who has been CEO since 2014, will become executive chairman of Sesame Workshop and advise Youngwood and Westin for the following six months.



And everyone will be sad to see him go.



“Jeff has been an extraordinary CEO and an incredible leader at a critical moment for Sesame Workshop and the world,” said Jane D. Hartley, chairman of the board. “Under his watch, the organization has grown tremendously, expanding its reach and delivering on its mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. I want to thank Jeff and my fellow board members for their guidance in this transition. We are so fortunate to have Steve Youngwood and Sherrie Westin as the perfect leaders to continue this important work. I am excited for the future and know Sesame is in good hands.”



“Jeff Dunn has been an exceptional leader of Sesame Workshop, leading us through challenging times and leaving us stronger than we’ve ever been,” added Joan Ganz Cooney, co-founder and lifetime honorary trustee of Sesame Workshop. “I am confident that Steve and Sherrie are the right team to carry us into the future and continue to deliver on our mission.”



