Avalanche signs recently acquired defenseman Devon Toews to four-year contract Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The Avalanche and newly acquired defenseman Devon Toews avoided salary arbitration Tuesday and agreed on a four-year contract, the team announced. Per CapFriendly.com, the deal is worth $16.4 million, with an annual cap hit of $4.1 million. 👓 View full article

