You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Idaho officials say they aim to make future coronavirus vaccines free for all patients



Idaho officials describe their priorities for a future coronavirus vaccine distribution. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:11 Published 3 weeks ago Telehealth Visits Now Reimbursable By Medicare, Medicaid And Most Private Insurance



Wider access to telehealth is an important improvement for those seeking mental health treatment. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:59 Published on September 14, 2020

Related news from verified sources Medicare, Medicaid Will Reportedly Cover COVID-19 Vaccine Watch VideoThe Trump administration plans to announce this week that Medicare and Medicaid will cover the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine for millions of...

Newsy 3 hours ago





Tweets about this