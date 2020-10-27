|
Supreme Court won't extend Wisconsin's mail-in ballot deadline
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
In a 5-3 ruling, the Supreme Court's conservative majority sided with Republicans in blocking a request to extend Wisconsin's mail-in ballot deadline. CBS News campaign reporter Cara Korte joined CBSN with the details.
