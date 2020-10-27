NY Dem Max Rose Cusses Out Shopper While Handing Out Flyers Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., on Sunday cursed out a person in front of a Staten Island grocery store who told him he hoped his political career ended. "Bro, I thought you were f---ed out of your mind, so don't worry," Rose shot back. "I am out of my mind," the person declared. Rose... 👓 View full article

