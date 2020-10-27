Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kazakhstan Boasts New Slogan From Borat Movie to Boost Tourism

Newsmax Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Kazakhstan's tourism board is embracing a catchphrase from the popular Borat movies in an effort to showcase the former Soviet republic to visitors...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Kazakhstan tourism video nods to Borat

Kazakhstan tourism video nods to Borat 00:52

 Kazakhstan has adopted the catchphrase used by Sacha Baron Cohen's fictional character Borat in its new tourism campaign

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kazakhstan uses Borat's "very nice" catchphrase in tourism ad

 Rather than ignore the satirical movie, Kazakhstan embraced it, using the catchphrase as its slogan and filmed an ad with it.
CBS News

Kazakhstan Travel adopts 'Borat' catchphrase as its official tourism slogan

 Kazakhstan Travel officially debuted its new tourism campaign — “Very Nice” — in a series of ads aimed at highlighting the actual...
Upworthy

'Very Nice!': Kazakhstan, Outraged No More, Embraces Borat In New Slogan

 The country is welcoming a chance to boost its profile through the new Borat movie. And as one young Kazakhstani puts it, "This is a parody of American society."
NPR


Tweets about this