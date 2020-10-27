Kazakhstan Boasts New Slogan From Borat Movie to Boost Tourism

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kazakhstan uses Borat's "very nice" catchphrase in tourism ad Rather than ignore the satirical movie, Kazakhstan embraced it, using the catchphrase as its slogan and filmed an ad with it.

CBS News 3 hours ago



Kazakhstan Travel adopts 'Borat' catchphrase as its official tourism slogan Kazakhstan Travel officially debuted its new tourism campaign — “Very Nice” — in a series of ads aimed at highlighting the actual...

Upworthy 7 hours ago



'Very Nice!': Kazakhstan, Outraged No More, Embraces Borat In New Slogan The country is welcoming a chance to boost its profile through the new Borat movie. And as one young Kazakhstani puts it, "This is a parody of American society."

NPR 4 hours ago





Tweets about this