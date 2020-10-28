|
Kavanaugh’s Opinion in Wisconsin Voting Case Raises Alarms Among Democrats
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court justice’s suggestion that ballots arriving after Election Day could “flip the results” left voting rights activists concerned about how the court might rule in postelection fights.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brett Kavanaugh Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Echoing Trump, Kavanaugh argues states have an interest in finalizing results on Election DayJustice Kavanaugh's opinion comes as President Trump has complained about the length it could take to count all mail-in ballots.
USATODAY.com
Murkowski to vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme CourtMurkowski was the only Republican who did not support Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
CBS News
Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. SenateSara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote..
USATODAY.com
