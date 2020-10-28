Global  
 

Kavanaugh’s Opinion in Wisconsin Voting Case Raises Alarms Among Democrats

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court justice’s suggestion that ballots arriving after Election Day could “flip the results” left voting rights activists concerned about how the court might rule in postelection fights.
Echoing Trump, Kavanaugh argues states have an interest in finalizing results on Election Day

 Justice Kavanaugh's opinion comes as President Trump has complained about the length it could take to count all mail-in ballots.
USATODAY.com

Murkowski to vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court

 Murkowski was the only Republican who did not support Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
CBS News

Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. Senate

 Sara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote..
USATODAY.com

