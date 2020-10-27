Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Contrary to Trump’s predictions, Democrats are poised to expand their House majority.

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Buoyed by cash and President Trump’s low standing in battleground states, Democrats are poised to expand their advantage over Republicans in the House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority 00:33

 Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with CNN on Sunday. Additionally, Pelosi said Democrats must win back the Senate majority, which...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

In search of 326,695 unreturned ballots, Democrats plan an all-out scavenger hunt in Wisconsin.

 In search of 326,695 unreturned ballots, Democrats plan an all-out scavenger hunt in Wisconsin after Supreme Court ruling.
NYTimes.com

Majority of Arab voters in US favor Biden over Trump

 Arab voters in the United States are more likely to vote for Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the upcoming presidential elections (59%) than to reelect the US..
WorldNews
Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt [Video]

Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:39Published

Melania Trump slams Joe Biden in blistering speech

 Melania Trump lined up squarely with her husband Tuesday on her first solo trip of the 2020 campaign, slamming Joe Biden, Democrats and the media as she pushed..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump taunts Biden, Ocasio-Cortez in Wisconsin

 President Donald Trump held a rally in West Salem, Wisconsin, hours after state public health officials announced new highs in reported coronavirus-related..
USATODAY.com

President Trump's Campaign Website 'Seized' by Hackers

 President Trump's campaign website was apparently "seized" by hackers claiming to have evidence of him trying to manipulate the election ... but the alleged hack..
TMZ.com

Trump website 'seized', hackers claim to have found evidence of crimes

 Donald Trump's campaign site briefly went offline after hackers "seized" control of it and posted a claim that they had evidence that "completely discredits" him..
New Zealand Herald

Rocket Lab backer Vinod Khosla among tech titans spending the most to beat Donald Trump

 Rocket Lab investor Vinod Khosla has made Recode's list of the 15 tech moguls who have donated the most to efforts to defeat US President Donald Trump and his..
New Zealand Herald

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

California 'Trump Store' Allegedly Collecting Ballots, Undercover Video Shows

 Here's a GOP campaign HQ in California, doubling as a Trump merchandise store, AND allegedly collecting ballots -- a state violation -- according to this..
TMZ.com

Eyes on Texas as early voting surge surpasses 2016

 More than 7 million votes have already been cast in Texas. That's more than anywhere in the U.S. and making decades of low voter turnout, and undisputed..
USATODAY.com

Democrats Are Poised to Expand House Majority in GOP Turf

 House Democrats are training their resources on once-solid Republican footholds in affluent suburban districts where voters feel alienated by President Trump.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter [Video]

You're So Lame: Stimulus Bill In Lame-Duck Session Uncertain As Americans Teeter

White House negotiations with Democrats over another pandemic aid bill have come to naught so far. Congress left town on Tuesday without passing another one, as virus cases surge across the nation, and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:47Published
Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election [Video]

Yeah, No: Top Senate Republican 'Not Optimistic' Stimulus Deal Will Arrive Before Election

Despite US President Donald Trump's vocal push for a new COVID-19 stimulus package, it appears unlikely that one will come before Election Day. On Tuesday, Business Insider reports Trump signaled he..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package [Video]

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Contrary to Trump’s predictions, Democrats are poised to expand their House majority.

 Buoyed by cash and President Trump’s low standing in battleground states, Democrats are poised to expand their advantage over Republicans in the House.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Business InsiderWashington Post

Democrats Have A Shot At Winning A Majority In Texas House Of Representatives

 Democrats are nine seats away from winning a majority in the 150-seat chamber in the Texas House of Representatives. A win would mean Democrats could help draw...
NPR Also reported by •Business InsiderWashington Post

Pelosi says she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep majority after election

 "You keep thinking that Mr. President, you just keep on thinking that," Pelosi said about Trump's claims that Republicans will take back the House.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

cathyhancock52

Cathy Hancock RT @BobPersis: @JoeBiden Pushing further into Republican territory one week before Election Day, Democrats are poised to expand their major… 5 minutes ago

LechiRay

Sid Ray Lechi Please keep voting. Don't get complacent. Democrats Are Poised to Expand House Majority in GOP Turf - The New York… https://t.co/67imlUeBZn 25 minutes ago

lacey9020

professor lacey Democrats Are Poised to Expand House Majority in GOP Turf - The New York Times https://t.co/gQ8Ak7Drsx via @GoogleNews 35 minutes ago

gettinviggy

Neil Vigdor RT @npfandos: Pushing further into GOP turf 1 week before Election Day, Democrats are poised to expand their House majority. Republicans, w… 37 minutes ago

npfandos

Nicholas Fandos Pushing further into GOP turf 1 week before Election Day, Democrats are poised to expand their House majority. Repu… https://t.co/6Yl1ZshAi2 38 minutes ago

npfandos

Nicholas Fandos RT @juliehdavis: Trump may say Republicans are going to win the House, but privately, party operatives concede that's not happening. Most s… 41 minutes ago

BobPersis

Bobak K. Persis @JoeBiden Pushing further into Republican territory one week before Election Day, Democrats are poised to expand th… https://t.co/0CcmI0CuQb 1 hour ago

BobPersis

Bobak K. Persis @JoeBiden Pushing further into Republican territory one week before Election Day, Democrats are poised to expand th… https://t.co/75nxT2JbNd 2 hours ago