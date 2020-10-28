|
Today in History for October 28th
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Statue of Liberty is dedicated in New York; Benito Mussolini takes control of the Italian government; The Cuban Missile Crisis ends; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and actress Julia Roberts are born. (Oct. 28)
