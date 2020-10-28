Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Day in History: Oct. 28

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The original edition of “Gulliver’s Travels,” by Jonathan Swift, is first published. The Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, is dedicated.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

With 1 Week To Election Day, Both Parties Look To Secure Women’s Vote [Video]

With 1 Week To Election Day, Both Parties Look To Secure Women’s Vote

It’s just one week until election day. And polls across the country are reflecting one of the largest gender gaps heading into an election in history, Esme Murphy reports (2:13).WCCO 4 News at 6 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:13Published
Pan de Muerto: A Day of the Dead tradition [Video]

Pan de Muerto: A Day of the Dead tradition

Pan de Muerto, or “bread of the dead”, has a long history in Dia de Los Muertos traditions. Every year, families place the bread on the ofrendas, or Day of the Dead altars. It’s meant to honor..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:44Published
Kevin Hart Ready For MDA Telethon [Video]

Kevin Hart Ready For MDA Telethon

The comedian will take the helm of the Muscular Dystrophy Association's telethon that was hosted for decades by the late Jerry Lewis. The event, which has been renamed "The MDA Kevin Hart Kids..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Today in History for October 19th

 Highlights of this day in history: British surrender at Yorktown decides American Revolution; Stock market crash hits Wall Street in late 1980s; Napoleon's...
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 20th

 Highlights of this day in history: 'Saturday Night Massacre' takes place during Watergate scandal; Gen. Douglas MacArthur returns to Philippines; Jacqueline...
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 21st

 Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison perfects workable electric light; Anthrax scare claims first of two U.S. postal workers in Washington, DC;...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this