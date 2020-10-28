|
Thieves Steal 6 Million Medical Gloves from Florida Supplier
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The gloves, headed for hospitals battling the pandemic, were worth around $1 million, the supplier said.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida school nurse shortage worsens with COVID-19 for some districts
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:25Published
Campaigns target Fla. with less than 1 week left until Election Day
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:06Published
Florida receives 2.3 million new COVID rapid tests with more on the way
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:00Published
Campaigns target Florida with 1 week to go
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this