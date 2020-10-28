Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Ending 32-Year Title Drought Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The City of Angels is now the City of Champions.



The Los Angeles Dodgers finally broke through and ended the franchise’s 32-year title drought, winning the World Series in 6 games over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.



The Dodgers’ win marks the second major sports championship for Los Angeles this month, following the Lakers who won the NBA title less than three weeks ago. The Dodgers, who have been in the World Series three of last four years, haven’t celebrated a championship since 1988.



*Also Read:* Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat to Tie Boston Celtics for Most NBA Championships



The loss moves the Rays to 0-2 in the World Series.



The Dodgers’ title will likely be upstaged by the abject weirdness of the 2020 baseball season. Not only was the season delayed by four months, it featured roughly a third of the total games (60 as opposed to 162), a regional-only schedule played in front of fan-less stadiums, and an expanded



However, unlike the NBA and NHL, the MLB was able to complete its season on time, setting up the league to resume a mostly-normal offseason schedule and begin its 2021 season around late-March.



