Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Ending 32-Year Title Drought

The Wrap Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series, Ending 32-Year Title DroughtThe City of Angels is now the City of Champions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally broke through and ended the franchise’s 32-year title drought, winning the World Series in 6 games over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

The Dodgers’ win marks the second major sports championship for Los Angeles this month, following the Lakers who won the NBA title less than three weeks ago. The Dodgers, who have been in the World Series three of last four years, haven’t celebrated a championship since 1988.

*Also Read:* Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat to Tie Boston Celtics for Most NBA Championships

The loss moves the Rays to 0-2 in the World Series.

The Dodgers’ title will likely be upstaged by the abject weirdness of the 2020 baseball season. Not only was the season delayed by four months, it featured roughly a third of the total games (60 as opposed to 162), a regional-only schedule played in front of fan-less stadiums, and an expanded postseason. The games themselves featured what could be one-year-only rules including a universal designated hitter, 7-inning games for doubleheaders, and each team starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

However, unlike the NBA and NHL, the MLB was able to complete its season on time, setting up the league to resume a mostly-normal offseason schedule and begin its 2021 season around late-March.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Justice Department Can't Represent Trump in E Jean Carroll Defamation Suit, Judge Rules

Ratings: CBS' 'Essential Heroes' Special Was Not Essential Viewing

John David Washington Thriller 'Born to Be Murdered' Acquired By Netflix
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Dodgers finally reach mountain top, win first World Series in 32 years

Dodgers finally reach mountain top, win first World Series in 32 years 01:47

 SportsPulse: The 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers are your World Series Champions. The first in 32 years and bringing yet another title to the city of angels this year. And one that will not be forgotten anytime soon and require no asterisk.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Plane passenger captures fireworks throughout SoCal in celebration of Dodgers' World Series [Video]

Plane passenger captures fireworks throughout SoCal in celebration of Dodgers' World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27 to win the seventh World Series in franchise history.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
In heartwarming moment, 7-year-old boy cries over Dodgers' World Series win [Video]

In heartwarming moment, 7-year-old boy cries over Dodgers' World Series win

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27 to win the seventh World Series in franchise history.Seven-year-old Josiah in Fontana, Calif.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:15Published
Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series [Video]

Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series

Game six of the World Series is tonight the Rays turn to lefthander Blake Snell to see if he can slow down the Dodgers' offense and keep the Rays' hopes alive.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:59Published

Related news from verified sources

What Dodgers must do differently to end 32-year World Series drought — Eric Karros

What Dodgers must do differently to end 32-year World Series drought — Eric Karros It's been 32 years since the Los Angeles Dodgers won a World Series title and despite playing in the World Series in two of the last three seasons, L.A. is still...
FOX Sports Also reported by •Brisbane Times

Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World Series

 This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history and their first since 1988 after appearing in the World Series in three out of the last four...
CBS News Also reported by •Denver Post

Tweets about this

Devxry_

Dev RT @RealSkipBayless: CONGRATS TO THE LOS ANGELES DODGERS FOR WINNING THE 2020 WORLD SERIES ... and for conquering a much tougher path to th… 4 seconds ago

DrewBird41

Drew Lacy RT @SportsRV: Congratulations to the 2020 World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers*¹†‡ §¶ * 60 game regular season ¹ expanded playoffs †… 16 seconds ago

GabrielaMerida_

Gabriela RT @frntofficesport: In 1988, the Lakers and the Dodgers won their respective league titles, making Los Angeles the first city to win a Wor… 18 seconds ago

JochaDay

Joseph Matthew Orozco RT @VinceSamperio: The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. That is a true statement. 27 seconds ago

juanamlosthere

Juan Lopez RT @AP: BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers win first World Series since 1988, beating Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to end pandemic-shortened season.… 46 seconds ago

RickOnassis

Rick Onassis RT @LASDHQ: Congratulations Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the World Series Championship! Please celebrate safely and continue to adhere… 48 seconds ago

Mickey031894

doyers RT @realFRG: We love a happy Kenley Jansen. This man frustrates us, but you cannot fault a man for giving his all for his team, teammates,… 50 seconds ago

JCNoHunnidz

JC6ixHunnid aka JC6Ringz | Lakers 2020 NBA Champs RT @___Colb___: Boston sports fans after watching the Los Angeles Lakers win an NBA Championship, and Mookie Betts win a World Series with… 1 minute ago