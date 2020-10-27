Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

15 Stars in Sarah Cooper’s Netflix Special and the Oddballs They Play, From Billy Bush to Satan

The Wrap Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
15 Stars in Sarah Cooper’s Netflix Special and the Oddballs They Play, From Billy Bush to Satan“Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” finally dropped on Netflix on Tuesday — and your favorite Trump lip-sync star did not disappoint with the celebrity cameos.

In the roughly 50-minute comedy special, directed by Natasha Lyonne with Maya Rudolph, Cooper primarily stars as herself, the host of a morning news show called “Everything’s Fine” where, you guessed it, everyone pretends everything is just fine despite the chaos that is 2020 and the Trump administration.

If you’re looking for more Trump lip-sync moments, Cooper delivers — and adds a couple more people to her repertoire. But she’s also joined by a lengthy guest star list that includes Fred Armisen, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Lynch, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Aubrey Plaza, Connie Chung, Ben Stiller, Helen Mirren, Jonathan Van Ness, Winona Ryder, Marisa Tomei, Danielle Brooks, Tommy Davidson, Jordan Black, Marcella Arguello, Eddie Pepitone and Maya Rudolph.

Yup, that’s it.

*Also Read:* Sarah Cooper Is a Coked-Up Trump in Latest Parody (Video)

So who’s who? Here’s a rundown of all the celebrity cameos you’ll see in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.”

Jane Lynch in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Jane Lynch as “K.J. Dillard”-

Lynch appears as K.J. Dillard, a cupcake-making pastry chef whose “can I speak to your manager” haircut is a dead giveaway. Almost immediately, Dillard demands that Cooper show some I.D. to prove that she’s the host of the show and, when she’s not satisfied, calls the police.

Her full name? Karen June Dillard. Yeah…she’s a Karen.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

-Whoopi Goldberg as Herself-

Goldberg’s voice makes a cameo narrating a pseudo-documentary about the history of Karens.

Jon Hamm in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Jon Hamm as “Steve Windell,” the inventor of MrPillow-

It’s the MyPillow — er, MrPillow — guy! During a pretend commercial break for the morning show, Hamm appears as the inventor of MrPillow, Steven Windell, who is clearly modeled after Mike Lindell, the pillow inventor and Trump supporter who has recently been promoting an unproven “cure” for COVID-19.

Lacey Terrell / Netflix

-Helen Mirren as Billy Bush-

“Everything’s Fine” gives viewers an exclusive look inside the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” bus where President Trump was recorded telling Billy Bush he could grab women by the p—-. But in this version, none other than Dame Helen Mirren appears as Bush while Cooper continues in her role as Trump as they both lip-sync to the audio of the real tape.

Jonathan Van Ness as Arianne Zucker in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Jonathan Van Ness as Arianne Zucker-

In the “Access Hollywood” scene, “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness makes an appearance playing Arianne Zucker, the soap opera actress whom Trump and Bush commented lewdly about while inside the bus.

Winona Ryder in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Winona Ryder as “Lacey Groine”-

Ryder stars as Lacey Groine, the host of an evening program who passed out on election night in 2016 and has no clue what’s happened since then.

Megan Thee Stallion in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Megan Thee Stallion as Herself-

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion stars as herself during a segment in Cooper’s morning show, where she shows the host how to twerk her way through the pandemic.

Netflix

-Aubrey Plaza as “QAC” host-

Plaza plays the host of home shopping channel “QAC” — short for QAnon QAC — as she shills for a set of dolls and listens to callers ask if she’s sending them coded messages from an “undisclosed location.”

Netflix

-Connie Chung as Herself-

Chung returns to the newscaster role as she conducts a bizarre interview with President Trump, who is — of course — Cooper lip-syncing as Trump.

Ben Stiller in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Ben Stiller as “8008s”-

Stiller appears as the CEO of a tech company but, surprise, he’s a robot himself. His name? It’ll look familiar if you were a middle-schooler with a calculator.

Lacey Terrell / Netflix

-Tommy Davidson as “John”-

“In Living Color” star and comedian Tommy Davidson appears as John, the husband to Cooper’s Natalie, as the two dine at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. But as the camera zooms out, things are not as they seem…

Maya Rudolph in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Maya Rudolph as “Andrea Steele”-

Rudolph, who also directed the special, takes a turn as Andrea Steele, the meteorologist on “Everything’s Fine.” Turns out, with climate change, everything is not fine.

Fred Armisen in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Fred Armisen as “Scooter”-

Armisen plays Cooper’s morning show producer and wears an increasingly deranged set of outfits meant to protect him from COVID-19.

Lacey Terrell / Netflix

-Danielle Brooks as “Jordana Bachman”-

“Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks takes a turn as Jordana Bachman, a TV host who’s supposed to lead the show right after Cooper’s. But with all the s— going on in the world, Bachman is so done that she refuses to accept the hand-off, tossing it back to Cooper to host her three-hour timeslot.

Marisa Tomei as Satan in “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine.” (Lacey Terrell / Netflix)

-Marisa Tomei as Satan-

Let’s just say there’s someone else really running the show.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Sarah Cooper Is Glad Quarantine Killed the Awkward 'Hug or a Handshake Situation'

Sarah Cooper Crushes Don Jr's Algorithms in Latest Parody Video

Sarah Cooper Is a Coked-Up Trump in Latest Parody (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Sarah Cooper, Maya Rudolph On Creating 'Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine'

Sarah Cooper, Maya Rudolph On Creating 'Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine' 02:37

 Comedian and author Sarah Cooper, whose career skyrocketed this year thanks to her hilarious videos lip-synching to President Trump quotes, now has her own special on Netflix "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine". It is the first-ever project to go to air for Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's new...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sarah Cooper on her new Netflix show Everything's Fine [Video]

Sarah Cooper on her new Netflix show Everything's Fine

Sarah Cooper’s new show proves she’s more than just a Trump lip-sync artist. The show sees her play a news anchor hosting a surreal TV show called Everything’s Fine. Sarah Cooper:..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:09Published
Comedian Sarah Cooper on Her Viral Trump Impersonation Videos [Video]

Comedian Sarah Cooper on Her Viral Trump Impersonation Videos

Watch the viral comedian's Netflix special 'Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine' on Oct. 27th

Credit: People     Duration: 03:41Published
Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews [Video]

Sarah Paulson, Share Stone & Cynthia Nixon on New Netflix Series 'Ratched' | THR Interviews

'Ratched' stars Sarah Paulson, Share Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones and Finn Wittrock spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their new Netflix series expands on the story of Nurse Ratched..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:25Published

Tweets about this

Coolranch4lyfe

this isn't the year to be poking ghosts Honestly, this sounds like guest stars overwhelmed cooper performance wise It’d be better as a one woman show with… https://t.co/bN3JzGgLSR 5 hours ago

madamcrusher

Claudia 🏳️‍🌈 🖖 Phoenix Reborn #WeAreStarfleet RT @EnchantingHelen: #HelenMirren Among Guest Stars Set for Sarah Cooper’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ at Netflix https://t.co/aExI21g5Wz #HelenMi… 6 hours ago

EnchantingHelen

Enchanting Helen Mirren (FANSITE) #HelenMirren Among Guest Stars Set for Sarah Cooper’s ‘Everything’s Fine’ at Netflix https://t.co/aExI21g5Wz… https://t.co/apUbjEQfg5 6 hours ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano RT @usatodaylife: TikTok star Sarah Cooper's first Netflix comedy special is a triumph https://t.co/QwLUkVutal 7 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life TikTok star Sarah Cooper's first Netflix comedy special is a triumph https://t.co/QwLUkVutal 7 hours ago

d_king254

David King RT @wallisweaver: TikTok star Sarah Cooper's first Netflix comedy special is a triumph https://t.co/ZkhSHNxsKo via @USATODAY 9 hours ago

wallisweaver

Wallis Weaver TikTok star Sarah Cooper's first Netflix comedy special is a triumph https://t.co/ZkhSHNxsKo via @USATODAY 9 hours ago

yasmini25480014

yasmin iqbal RT @EW: Sarah Cooper, Maya Rudolph, and Natasha Lyonne explain how they combined forces to create a timely comedy special with a slew of A-… 13 hours ago