Trump Grouses About Fox News for Airing Obama’s ‘Fake Speech for Biden’

The Wrap Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was not a fan of former president Barack Obama’s stump speech for Joe Biden Tuesday. He was even less of a fan of Fox News’ decision to air the speech.

“Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes,” the president tweeted, responding to his presidential predecessor’s reference to a recent New York Times report that said Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2017.

Trump lashed out at Fox News earlier in the day, too.

*Also Read:* Fox News' 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Is Highest-Rated Cable News Show Ever

“The biggest difference between now and 2016 is @FoxNews,” he wrote. “They are a whole different deal. Despite this, our campaign is doing much better, with bigger crowds and even more (much!) enthusiasm, than we had in 2016. Big Debate & SCOTUS Win! Real Polls have us winning everywhere!”

For months, the president has been attacking the network he used to praise, though he still regularly calls into shows like “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity” for long interviews. Fox News never responds to his attacks — which are often launched on Twitter — but has defended its polling unit when Trump has attacked it directly.

