Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Is Highest-Rated Cable News Show Ever

The Wrap Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Fox News broke a few records with the release of the Nielsen Media Research ratings data for October.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the network’s 8 p.m. ET offering, became the highest-rated news show in cable history with 5.359 million average viewers and an average of 1.003 million viewers in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

With a boost from “Carlson,” the network delivered the highest primetime averages in cable news history, too.

*Also Read:* Fox News President and 4 On-Air Hosts to Quarantine After COVID Exposure

“Tucker Carlson Tonight,” “Hannity” and “The Ingraham Angle” all earned their respective highest-rated months in history in total viewers and the demo. “Hannity,” led by longtime Fox News personality Sean Hannity at 9 p.m. ET, averaged 5.119 million total average viewers, of whom 982,000 were in the demo. Laura Ingraham’s 10 p.m. ET show brought in 4.065 million total average viewers, with 760,000 demo viewers, on average.

Overall in October, Fox News’ primetime lineup was up 83% from Oct. 2019, bringing in 4.9 million total average viewers. In the demo, Fox News’ primetime was up 139% over last October with 971,000. MSNBC had the next-highest number of average total viewers — 2.7 million — but was in third place in the demo with 475,000.

CNN’s primetime offerings got the network third place in total average viewers, bringing in an average of 2.462 million, but second place in the demo, where it secured 709,000.

