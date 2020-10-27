Global  
 

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Jared Kushner’s Comments About Black People: ‘Like a Fart in a Dust Storm’ (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Jared Kushner’s Comments About Black People: ‘Like a Fart in a Dust Storm’ (Video)Whoopi Goldberg went off on Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner during Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” calling him out for comments he made last night about Black Americans’ desire for success.

“Boy am I getting tired of hearing this crap from people who don’t know anything about what’s going on,” Goldberg said at the top of the segment.

After hearing from co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and guest-host Bari Weiss, Goldberg closed the segment with a rant about what she’d like to stay to Kushner.

*Also Read:* 'Borat' Sequel Lawsuit Filed by Holocaust Survivor's Estate Dismissed

“Here’s what is wrong for me. If you want people to stop bitching about stuff, then do something about it. You want people to stop saying ‘Hey, stop shooting us,’ then stop shooting us! You want to understand what’s going on in the Black community, ask the white folks that are marching with all these Black Lives Matter kids, ’cause they’re saying, ‘We get it, why don’t you?'” Goldberg said.

“When you talk about what you’re going to do for the Black community, don’t tell me you’re going to pass this law or that law, because you had an opportunity to do that. What I want you to do is I want you to address the issues. If you address the issues then I’ll have some faith. When you do this, this is like a fart in a dust storm. It’s gone,” she added.

*Also Read:* Whoopi Goldberg Giggles While Asking Kamala Harris If She Saw Pence's Fly (Video)

Kushner made the inflammatory comments during an appearance on the Fox News morning show “Fox and Friends” on Monday.

“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” he said. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”

Watch Goldberg go off on Kushner at the 1:29 mark in “The View” clip above.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'The View' Roasts Trump's '60 Minutes' Walkout: 'Who's the Snowflake Here?' (Video)

'The View': Elizabeth Warren Rips Amy Coney Barrett; Trump's Debate Antics

'The View': Jill Biden Addresses Trump's Smears Against Hunter Biden (Video)
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Jared Kushner slammed for comments about Black Americans on Fox News

Jared Kushner slammed for comments about Black Americans on Fox News 01:08

 When asked about Trump's policies for Black Americans, Jared Kushner said, "He can't want them to be successful more than they want to be successful."

