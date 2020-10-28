Global  
 

Violent protests erupt in NYC, Portland holds vigil after Walter Wallace shooting

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Protests erupted in New York City and Portland on Tuesday night in response to a police shooting in Philadelphia that left a Black man dead.
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police

Violent protests erupt in Philadelphia after a Black man was fatally shot by police 00:53

 Police said the victim, Walter Wallace Jr., "advanced towards" officers with a knife, but it's not clear in bystander video.

