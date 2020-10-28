Violent protests erupt in NYC, Portland holds vigil after Walter Wallace shooting

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Labor Day protests in Portland



Demonstrators held a Black Lives Matter march in Portland over Labor Day. The protests turned violent against the police. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:48 Published on September 8, 2020 Portland Protests Turn Deadly



Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition. Britt Conway reports. (8-30-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:21 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this