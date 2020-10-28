Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkish leaders condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Erdogan

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Erdogan said he had not looked at the cartoon and had nothing to say about the "dishonorable" publication, as tensions rise between Turkey and France.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Erdogan with cartoon | Oneindia News 01:38

 French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has published a caricature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mocking him for his latest attacks against France. The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo, released online on Tuesday night, shows Erdogan in a t-shirt and...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President of Turkey (2014-present)

Turkey vows legal action over Erdogan cartoon

 The cartoon showing the president lifting the skirt of a veiled woman was printed in Charlie Hebdo.
BBC News

Huge Bangladesh rally calls for boycott of French products

 Tens of thousands of people have marched through the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, demanding a boycott of French goods amid a row over France's tougher stance on..
WorldNews

Turkish lira sinks amid Erdogan fury with allies

 The lira hits a record low against the dollar amid jitters over Turkish regional ambitions.
BBC News
Turkey leads boycott of French goods in Muslim countries. But how effective will it be? [Video]

Turkey leads boycott of French goods in Muslim countries. But how effective will it be?

While President Erdoğan urged people in Turkey to avoid buying them and Qatar took them off the shelves, no country has yet put an official boycott policy in place on French productsView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:46Published

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

EU needs action not words against Turkey, says Manfred Weber [Video]

EU needs action not words against Turkey, says Manfred Weber

"We have to act now [against Turkey]," said Weber. "Words are not any more enough. And we must use our economic power."View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published
Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee [Video]

Turkish court sentences U.S. consulate employee

An Istanbul court on Tuesday sentenced a local U.S. consulate employee to jail for aiding the network Ankara accuses of attempting a 2016 coup, in a verdict that could further strain ties between Turkey and the United States. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Calls to boycott France put Turkey "even further" from EU

 President Emmanuel Macron defended a cartoonist's right to caricature religious leaders in the wake of a French teacher's murder.
CBS News

Charlie Hebdo French satirical weekly newspaper

Critics Question France's Response to the Beheading of a Teacher

 French police carried out raids on Islamist networks suspected of encouraging extremism Monday, as the government vowed to accelerate a crackdown on..
WorldNews
Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices [Video]

Two people injured in knife attack near former Charlie Hebdo offices

The national anti-terrorist prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the incident.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:25Published
Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris [Video]

Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris

At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on the magazine five years ago. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Turkish president calls for sweeping boycott of French goods [Video]

Turkish president calls for sweeping boycott of French goods

Erdogan lends his support to growing calls for a boycott of French goods, widening a rift between Ankara and Paris.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:37Published

Related news from verified sources

France braces for possible lockdown as virus deaths mount

 PARIS (AP) — France is bracing for a potential new lockdown as the president prepares a televised address Wednesday aimed at stopping a fast-rising tide of...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •BBC NewsJerusalem Post

France boosts security amid 'high risk' of terror threat

 France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said on Tuesday the country faces a "very high" risk of terrorist threats, amid growing...
Mid-Day

European Economics Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

 Consumer confidence from France is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is scheduled to...
RTTNews


Tweets about this