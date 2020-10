You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fireworks and fires set off as fans celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win



Los Angeles Dodgers fans let off fireworks and set a dumpster on fire as they celebrated their team's first World Series title since 1988. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 5 hours ago Fans Take To The Streets In Pacoima To Celebrate Dodgers' World Series Win



In Pacoima, large sideshows cropped up with drivers doing donuts in the middle of the streets, causing smoke to rise above the cheering crowds of pedestrians as Dodgers' fans celebrated the World.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:52 Published 7 hours ago In heartwarming moment, 7-year-old boy cries over Dodgers' World Series win



The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on October 27 to win the seventh World Series in franchise history.Seven-year-old Josiah in Fontana, Calif. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 9 hours ago

