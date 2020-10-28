Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Dodgers' first World Series title in 32 years

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series Championship since 1988, with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss the victory, the unconventional season and his teammate Justin Turner being pulled from the game after testing positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Downtown LA Businesses Looted, Several Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series

Downtown LA Businesses Looted, Several Arrested After Dodgers Win World Series 02:17

 A Foot Locker was among several downtown Los Angeles businesses which were looted or vandalized after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series in 32 years Tuesday night. Tina Patel reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series win over Tampa Bay Rays | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 World Series win over Tampa Bay Rays | THE HERD

Looks like Los Angeles is a city full of winners after the Dodgers took the 2020 World Series for the first time in 32 years. Colin Cowherd talks the Tampa Bay Rays controversial decision to pull Blake..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:45Published
Nick Wright reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers defeating Rays to win their 1st World Series in 32 years | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers defeating Rays to win their 1st World Series in 32 years | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Nick talks of the potentially unnecessary pitching changes with Blake..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:37Published
Hundreds Of Dodger Fans Line Up To Get World Series Gear [Video]

Hundreds Of Dodger Fans Line Up To Get World Series Gear

Dodger fans woke up early Wednesday and lined up at Dicks Sporting Goods stores across the Southland to get their hands on World Series gear the morning after the Boys in Blue won their first title in..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

'He deserves it': Clayton Kershaw sets up Dodgers for first World Series title in 32 years

 The narrative that Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw can't win the big one in October is on the verge of being shredded forever.
USATODAY.com

Clayton Kershaw comments on where his legacy stands following first career World Series title

 Hear what Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw had to say following his first-ever World Series title, cementing his legacy as one of the best pitchers in...
FOX Sports

Dodgers move to brink of World Series title with 4-2 win in Game 5

Dodgers move to brink of World Series title with 4-2 win in Game 5 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw was solid and got enough help from his offense as L.A. topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2, in Game 5 of the...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this