Telescope gives closer look at asteroid worth $10,000 quadrillion Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

16 Psyche is one of the most massive objects in the solar system's main asteroid belt — and it appears to be made entirely of metal worth approximately $10,000 quadrillion. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this