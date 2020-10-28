Global  
 

Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from the administration last year and endorsed Joe Biden this summer.
 Miles Taylor has been identified as the author of a notorious anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 that claimed they were part of a secret “resistance” inside the Trump administration.

Anonymous revealed: Miles Taylor identifies himself as Trump official behind explosive op-ed, book

 Anonymous, the senior Trump official who published an explosive opinion piece and a tell-all book from inside the administration, has finally revealed his..
'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump

 Writing under the name "Anonymous," Miles Taylor said Cabinet members considered invoking the 25th Amendment as a way to force Trump from office.
"Anonymous" is former DHS official who has spoken out against Trump

 Taylor said on Wednesday that he authored the 2018 anonymous op-ed in the New York Times.
Biden focuses on pandemic while Trump plans string of campaign rallies

 Joe Biden is focusing in on the pandemic, while President Trump is campaigning in Arizona today. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with..
