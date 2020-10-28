|
Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from the administration last year and endorsed Joe Biden this summer.
Miles Taylor (security expert) Former US government official and security expert
Anonymous revealed: Miles Taylor identifies himself as Trump official behind explosive op-ed, bookAnonymous, the senior Trump official who published an explosive opinion piece and a tell-all book from inside the administration, has finally revealed his..
New Zealand Herald
'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald TrumpWriting under the name "Anonymous," Miles Taylor said Cabinet members considered invoking the 25th Amendment as a way to force Trump from office.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
"Anonymous" is former DHS official who has spoken out against TrumpTaylor said on Wednesday that he authored the 2018 anonymous op-ed in the New York Times.
CBS News
Biden focuses on pandemic while Trump plans string of campaign ralliesJoe Biden is focusing in on the pandemic, while President Trump is campaigning in Arizona today. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with..
CBS News
Anonymous (group) Hacktivist group
Op-ed
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
On the campaign trail: Harris' husband Doug Emhoff
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
Biden's' vote, denounces violence in PhiladelphiaAs he voted in Delaware, Joe Biden denounced the violence and store break-ins that occurred in Philadelphia after protests in response to the police shooting of..
USATODAY.com
Race for the White House: Biden will tell world leaders that 'America is back'If he wins the presidency, one of Joe Biden's first moves will be to call foreign leaders and tell them "America is back."That's what the Democratic presidential..
New Zealand Herald
