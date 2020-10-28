Global  
 

Dodgers fans cheer after long World Series drought

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles. The win ended a 32-year World Series drought after a COVID-shortened season with the Dodgers beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. (Oct. 28)
 
News video: Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years

Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years 01:35

 The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons trying to win another World Series. Story; https://bit.ly/37GYOMB

