Dodgers fans cheer after long World Series drought
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles. The win ended a 32-year World Series drought after a COVID-shortened season with the Dodgers beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1. (Oct. 28)
