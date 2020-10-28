Global  
 

Dodgers star under MLB probe for returning to field after positive COVID test

CBS News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner is being investigated by the MLB for returning to the field after a positive COVID-19 test.
News video: What's next for Dodgers, Justin Turner after COVID debacle?

 What I'm Hearing: Our MLB insider Bob Nightengale breaks down what's next for the Dodgers and Justin Turner after it was found he had a positive COVID-19 test during the clinching game of the World Series.

Dodgers fans cheer after long World Series drought

 Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles. The win ended a 32-year World Series drought..
MLB Says Justin Turner 'Refused to Comply' with COVID Protocol, Put Everyone At Risk

 MLB is throwing Justin Turner under the bus -- placing ALL of the blame on the Dodgers star for not following COVID protocol after testing positive during the..
MLB says Justin Turner 'emphatically refused to comply' and stay in isolation after COVID-19 positive

 The Dodgers third baseman was removed late in Game 6 after receiving a positive COVID-19 test but returned to the field to celebrate the win.
Los Angeles celebrates Dodgers' World Series win

 CBS Los Angeles shows us how some LA landmarks and fans celebrated after the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988.
Major League Baseball teams with the best chances to end their World Series title droughts

 The Dodgers finally ended a 32-year stretch without winning the World Series. We rank the chances of other teams who've waited even longer for a ring.
MLB: LA Dodgers win first World Series in 32 years with 3-1 win over Tampa Bay Rays

 The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.
Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Dodgers' first World Series title in 32 years

 The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series Championship since 1988, with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined "CBS This..
Justin Turner's positive coronavirus test and World Series Game 6: Here's what we know

 Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers tested positive for coronavirus during Game 6 of the 2020 World Series. Here's what we know about situation.
One SOU student-athlete, one coach test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

One SOU student-athlete, one coach test positive for COVID-19

On Friday, a symptomatic student-athlete and an asymptomatic coach at Southern Oregon University tested positive for COVID-19, prompting all athletic activities to be suspended through Tuesday.

Friday's Rutland-Westside game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test [Video]

Friday's Rutland-Westside game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

Friday's high school football game between the Rutland Hurricanes and Westside Seminoles has been canceled after a Rutland player tested positive for COVID-19.

Marquette women's soccer team pauses training following positive COVID-19 test [Video]

Marquette women's soccer team pauses training following positive COVID-19 test

Marquette Athletics announced Monday that another one of its sports teams is on pause, after a member of the women's soccer team tested positive for COVID-19.

Dodgers 'insisted' Justin Turner join celebration despite positive COVID-19 test

 Justin Turner was determined to celebrate his first World Series championship with his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, and they...
Opinion: MLB's season of sacrifice amid pandemic ends with galling breach of protocol by Justin Turner

 Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of World Series because of a positive COVID-19 test. Then, he returned to field to celebrate the championship.
