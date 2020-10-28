Global  
 

Biden's' vote, denounces violence in Philadelphia

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
As he voted in Delaware, Joe Biden denounced the violence and store break-ins that occurred in Philadelphia after protests in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.. (Oct. 28)
 
