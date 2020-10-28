|
Biden's' vote, denounces violence in Philadelphia
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
As he voted in Delaware, Joe Biden denounced the violence and store break-ins that occurred in Philadelphia after protests in response to the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.. (Oct. 28)
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden focuses on pandemic while Trump plans string of campaign ralliesJoe Biden is focusing in on the pandemic, while President Trump is campaigning in Arizona today. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with..
CBS News
Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from..
NYTimes.com
Race for the White House: Biden will tell world leaders that 'America is back'If he wins the presidency, one of Joe Biden's first moves will be to call foreign leaders and tell them "America is back."That's what the Democratic presidential..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden: Donald Trump has 'given up' on fighting coronavirus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Watch live: Philly officials give update on killing of Walter Wallace Jr.The city was bracing for more demonstrations following two nights of protests that set off clashes with police and store break-ins.
CBS News
Philadelphia shooting: US has 'structural issues' on law enforcement
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:48Published
NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
Walter Wallace had a mental illness, his family says. Why did police respond?The death of Walter Wallace in Philadelphia is only the most recent incident of police fatally shooting someone with a mental illness.
USATODAY.com
Delaware State in the United States
US election: Joe Biden and wife Jill vote early in DelawareThe Democratic presidential candidate votes early in Delaware and answers questions on his healthcare plan.
BBC News
Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:34Published
