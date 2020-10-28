Biden's' vote, denounces violence in Philadelphia

Joe Biden: Donald Trump has 'given up' on fighting coronavirus



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump'sadministration has "just given up" on fighting the coronavirus. Speaking inWilmington, Biden said, Trump "makes a lot of big pronouncements, but theydon't hold up. He gets his photo op and he gets out. He leaves everyone elseto suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan."

