Cecilia Chiang, Who Brought Authentic Chinese Food to America, Dies at 100
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
With her famed Mandarin restaurant in San Francisco, she enticed diners with the dishes she grew up with, leaving the American chop suey and chow mein era far behind.
