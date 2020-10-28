Global  
 

Cecilia Chiang, Who Brought Authentic Chinese Food to America, Dies at 100

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
With her famed Mandarin restaurant in San Francisco, she enticed diners with the dishes she grew up with, leaving the American chop suey and chow mein era far behind.
Cecilia Chiang Chinese-American restaurateur and chef

Cecilia Chiang, the mother of Chinese food in America

 Restaurateur Cecilia Chiang, who is credited with introducing Americans to authentic Chinese cuisine, died Wednesday, October 28 at the age of 100. In this..
CBS News

