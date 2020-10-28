Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extra Extra: Falling Through A Sidewalk Sinkhole & Being Swarmed By Rats Is Your New NYC Nightmare

Gothamist Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Extra Extra: Falling Through A Sidewalk Sinkhole & Being Swarmed By Rats Is Your New NYC NightmareBecause you're too anxious for election guides, check out today's end-of-day links: Anonymous revealed, gruesome Halloween decor, new NYC nightmare, RIP Billy Joe Shaver, "Ted Lasso" renewed, dog's ball sleep, and more. [ more › ]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Witnesses: Hole Opens In Bronx Sidewalk, Trapping Man

Witnesses: Hole Opens In Bronx Sidewalk, Trapping Man 01:43

 There was a freak accident in the Bronx on Saturday when a man fell into a hole after witnesses say the sidewalk suddenly gave way; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Crane Spins Above NYC Streets [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Crane Spins Above NYC Streets

A crane was dangling and spinning in the wind on Thursday night (10/29) in midtown Manhattan, New York City. The city's fire department says debris fell from a building, but the crane did not collapse...

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published
Sidewalk Dining Permanently Extended in New York City [Video]

Sidewalk Dining Permanently Extended in New York City

Outdoor dining in New York City has been made permanent by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Keith Powers, NYC council member, joined Cheddar to discuss the city's vision for the future of restaurants in the city..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:34Published
WEB EXTRA: Goats Graze in NYC park [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Goats Graze in NYC park

Goats chowed down on weeds at a New York City Park on Tuesday. The park manager says goats are efficient and environmentally friendly, and it will take the animals just a few days to clear the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this