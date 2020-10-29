Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Only On CBS2: Hell’s Kitchen Residents Say Nothing Is Being Done About Homeless Encampments Despite Complaints Of Fighting, Drug Use

CBS 2 Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The city's health department is primarily responsible for getting help for the people who live on the sidewalks, but workers tell CBS2 it's too dangerous and challenging a job to do alone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Hell's Kitchen Residents Call On City To Do More About Homeless Encampments

Hell's Kitchen Residents Call On City To Do More About Homeless Encampments 02:25

 Homeless encampments have become a growing problem in Manhattan. Residents in Hell's Kitchen say they have reported criminal acts they've seen on the streets, but nothing's being done; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

You Might Like