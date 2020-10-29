Only On CBS2: Hell’s Kitchen Residents Say Nothing Is Being Done About Homeless Encampments Despite Complaints Of Fighting, Drug Use
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The city's health department is primarily responsible for getting help for the people who live on the sidewalks, but workers tell CBS2 it's too dangerous and challenging a job to do alone.
The city's health department is primarily responsible for getting help for the people who live on the sidewalks, but workers tell CBS2 it's too dangerous and challenging a job to do alone.
|
|
|
You Might Like