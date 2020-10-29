Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is Miles Taylor? 'Anonymous' author was known for working on Donald Trump's immigration policies.

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Miles Taylor, the "Anonymous" author of a newspaper column that attacked President Donald Trump, was previously criticized by Democrats.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: ‘Anonymous’ Unmasked!

‘Anonymous’ Unmasked! 01:29

 Miles Taylor has been identified as the author of a notorious anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 that claimed they were part of a secret “resistance” inside the Trump administration.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Miles Taylor (security expert) Former US government official and security expert

'Anonymous' Trump administration critic identifies himself

 Miles Taylor, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote the excoriating op-ed in 2018.
BBC News

From 'DC swamp bro' to 'true patriot', here are reactions to Miles Taylor being 'Anonymous'

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tweeted he's "seen more exciting reveals in Scooby-Doo episodes."
USATODAY.com

Anonymous revealed: Miles Taylor identifies himself as Trump official behind explosive op-ed, book

 Anonymous, the senior Trump official who published an explosive opinion piece and a tell-all book from inside the administration, has finally revealed his..
New Zealand Herald

Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’

 Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump sticks to rallies as COVID-19 roars back [Video]

Trump sticks to rallies as COVID-19 roars back

[NFA] With less than a week of voting left, President Donald Trump pushed ahead on Wednesday with mass rallies despite a U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases and mounting criticism that he is prioritizing his re-election above the health of his supporters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:34Published

Trump’s Closing Argument on Virus Clashes With Science, and Voters’ Lives

 The president has continued to downplay the severity of the coronavirus and declare before largely maskless crowds that it is vanishing. The surge in new cases..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden campaigns make final push in Arizona

 CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the final messages from the Trump and Biden campaigns in Arizona, plus why Maricopa County..
CBS News

Anonymous work Anonymous work


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins aiming to flip Louisiana's U.S. Senate seat blue

 Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is facing 14 challengers in the race for his seat. His top challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat..
CBS News
GOP flooding Florida voters with political robocalls, vastly outpacing Democrats [Video]

GOP flooding Florida voters with political robocalls, vastly outpacing Democrats

Republicans are vastly outpacing Democrats in political robocalls this year, according to the spam blockers at YouMail.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:12Published

Beto O'Rourke block-walks for Democratic voters

 Former Presidential and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke pounded the pavement and knocked on doors throughout San Antonio in a bid to increase Latino voter..
USATODAY.com

Republicans Blast Social Media C.E.O.s While Democrats Deride Hearing

 Republican senators accused the leaders of Twitter, Facebook and Google of censorship. Democrats denounced that as posturing.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Democrats hiring "ballot chasers" to turn Texas blue through massive organized FRAUD

 (Natural News) The left is working overtime to swing Texas blue this election cycle, including by hiring “ballot chasers” to illegally goad people into...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •NPR

The election’s big twist: the racial gap between Republicans and Democrats is shrinking.
NYTimes.com

Trump: Philadelphia police shooting a 'terrible event,' but rioting comes from group Joe Biden 'supports'

 President Trump called on Democrats in Philadelphia to crack down on recent rioting, and blamed Joe Biden for not condemning the unrest...
Upworthy


Tweets about this