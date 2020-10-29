|
Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta slammed into U.S. coastline on Wednesday, packing dangerous 110 mph winds. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain how this storm is linked to climate change.
