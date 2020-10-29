Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm

CBS News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta slammed into U.S. coastline on Wednesday, packing dangerous 110 mph winds. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN to explain how this storm is linked to climate change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Tracking Hurricane Zeta

Tracking Hurricane Zeta 00:59

 Hurricane Zeta will make landfall twice... Once in the Yucatan and another along the U.S. Gulf Coast

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins aiming to flip Louisiana's U.S. Senate seat blue

 Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is facing 14 challengers in the race for his seat. His top challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat..
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Zeta hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with devastating winds over 100 mph. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the Category 2 storm.
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

 Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New..
New Zealand Herald

Residents make final preps as Hurricane Zeta nears

 Residents of coastal Louisiana made final preparations as Hurricane Zeta nears. (Oct. 28)
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta Hurricane Zeta Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain [Video]

Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain

Roads are left flooded and properties damaged after Hurricane Zeta battered popular Mexican beach resort Playa del Carmen. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Hurricane Zeta gains strength as it approaches landfall

 CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli gives the latest on Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Louisiana blasted by high winds and rain from Hurricane Zeta [Video]

Louisiana blasted by high winds and rain from Hurricane Zeta

Louisiana has been blasted by heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Zeta.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta

Tracking The Tropics: 12 P.M. Wednesday Update On Hurricane Zeta

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:10Published
Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 11PM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Zeta 10-27-20 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall on Louisiana coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Zeta has reached the coastline of southeastern Louisiana, making landfall as a Category 2 storm.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MENAFN.comChristian PostUpworthyCBS NewsVOA NewsNPRNewsday

Hurricane Zeta lashes Mexico's Yucatan with heavy rain and strong winds after making landfall

 Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Mexico Monday night, bringing heavy rains and possible storm surge to a region struck by Delta just...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsVOA NewsNPRSeattlePI.comUSATODAY.comNewsdayFOXNews.com

Tweets about this