Jeffrey Epstein accuser starts foundation for victims of sexual abuse

FOXNews.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz, who says the now-dead money man raped her at age 15, is starting a foundation to help survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, she revealed in an exclusive interview with The Post.
