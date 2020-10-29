Jeffrey Epstein accuser starts foundation for victims of sexual abuse
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Jeffrey Epstein accuser Jennifer Araoz, who says the now-dead money man raped her at age 15, is starting a foundation to help survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking, she revealed in an exclusive interview with The Post.
The recent death of a young Dalit (formerly untouchable) woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted in northern India, has led to shock, outrage and protests across the country.The case has also raised an inevitable question – how safe is India for women?As newer generations of girls and...
Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. She's also being charged for committing perjury in her 2016 depositions. She..
A U.S. appeals court on Monday dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Tweets about this
🗣️dubvLIVE.com🇺🇲➡️🌎🔊 Jeffrey Epstein accuser starts foundation for victims of sexual abuse https://t.co/zFbixnGs97 https://t.co/vGzyD3K4t8 8 minutes ago
Chris 🇺🇸 Jeffrey Epstein accuser starts foundation for victims of sexual abuse https://t.co/OmqsZmdhOa via @foxnews17 minutes ago