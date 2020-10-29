Global  
 

Hurricane Zeta unleashes fury on Louisiana coast

USATODAY.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta has begun to batter Mississippi's Gulf Coast with a dangerous storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. (Oct. 28)
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi

Hurricane Zeta Batters Louisiana and Mississippi 00:32

 Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm made landfall with dangerous winds reaching110 mph. The eye of the storm passed over New Orleans at...

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Zeta slammed into U.S. coastline on Wednesday, packing dangerous 110 mph winds. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins..
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 storm

 Hurricane Zeta hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with devastating winds over 100 mph. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the Category 2 storm.
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

 Hurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain [Video]

Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain

Roads are left flooded and properties damaged after Hurricane Zeta battered popular Mexican beach resort Playa del Carmen. View on euronews

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins aiming to flip Louisiana's U.S. Senate seat blue

 Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is facing 14 challengers in the race for his seat. His top challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat..
CBS News

Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Wind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Zeta: US Gulf Coast braces as storm takes aim

 Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves on Tuesday for yet another tropical weather strike as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at southeast..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane warnings in effect along Gulf Coast as Zeta nears

 Zeta is gathering strength as it heads northward towards Louisiana, which has been hit four times already this hurricane season by major storms. Meanwhile, Texas..
CBS News

Voting across the US live updates: Iran sent email threats, DNI says; 75K vote on first day in Wisconsin; Mississippi offers curbside voting

 Mississippi OKs curbside voting for those with COVID symptoms. Many Wisconsin county ballots have printing error. Latest news on voting around U.S.
USATODAY.com

Roofs ripped off, utility poles down; Video shows Zeta's destruction to Grand Isle [Video]

Roofs ripped off, utility poles down; Video shows Zeta's destruction to Grand Isle

Video shot after Hurricane Zeta moved through Grand Isle, Louisiana showed utility poles ripped down and the roofs on some homes completely ripped apart.

Hurricane Zeta leaves trail of destruction in Mexico's Yucatan region [Video]

Hurricane Zeta leaves trail of destruction in Mexico's Yucatan region

Hurricane Zeta left destruction in its wake as it hit the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night, October 26.

Aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula [Video]

Aftermath of Hurricane Zeta in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Zeta made landfall as a Category 1 storm along the coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday night, October 26.Resorts along the coast were lashed by strong winds and heavy rains.

Mike Leach won't be surprised if Mississippi State loses more players after latest departures

 Several Mississippi State players have left the program recently. Bulldogs coach Mike Leach expects more will follow as he tries to rebuild program.
Zeta to bring damaging winds and storm surge to South Mississippi

 South Mississippi should hunker down by 3 PM. Storm winds may arrive between 4pm and 7pm.
Upworthy

