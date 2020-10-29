|
Hurricane Zeta unleashes fury on Louisiana coast
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Zeta has begun to batter Mississippi's Gulf Coast with a dangerous storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. (Oct. 28)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hurricane Zeta Category 1 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 stormHurricane Zeta slammed into U.S. coastline on Wednesday, packing dangerous 110 mph winds. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins..
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta strikes Gulf Coast as Category 2 stormHurricane Zeta hammered the Gulf Coast of Louisiana with devastating winds over 100 mph. Danya Bacchus has the latest on the Category 2 storm.
CBS News
Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary LouisianaHurricane Zeta was speeding toward storm-weary Louisiana with top winds of 155 km/h, strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it approached the coast. New..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane Zeta hits Mexico with strong winds and heavy rain
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins aiming to flip Louisiana's U.S. Senate seat blueLouisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy is facing 14 challengers in the race for his seat. His top challenger is Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, a Democrat..
CBS News
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Hurricane Zeta, Southern California wildfires, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know WednesdayWind-driven wildfires in Southern California, Hurricane Zeta eyeballs the Gulf Coast and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Zeta: US Gulf Coast braces as storm takes aimResidents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast steeled themselves on Tuesday for yet another tropical weather strike as Tropical Storm Zeta took aim at southeast..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane warnings in effect along Gulf Coast as Zeta nearsZeta is gathering strength as it heads northward towards Louisiana, which has been hit four times already this hurricane season by major storms. Meanwhile, Texas..
CBS News
Mississippi River Major river in the United States
Voting across the US live updates: Iran sent email threats, DNI says; 75K vote on first day in Wisconsin; Mississippi offers curbside votingMississippi OKs curbside voting for those with COVID symptoms. Many Wisconsin county ballots have printing error. Latest news on voting around U.S.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this