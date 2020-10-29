At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Global  
 

Denver Post Thursday, 29 October 2020
Hurricane Zeta slammed into the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday, pelting the New Orleans metro area with rain and howling winds that ripped apart buildings, knocked out power to thousands and threatened to push up to 9 feet of sea water inland in a region already pounded by multiple storms this year.
 Hurricane Zeta is battering the Gulf Coast with life-threatening conditions and storm surge. According to CNN, the dangerous system has descended upon Louisiana and Mississippi. The Category 2 storm made landfall with dangerous winds reaching110 mph. The eye of the storm passed over New Orleans at...

