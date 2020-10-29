At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast
Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Hurricane Zeta slammed into the storm-weary Gulf Coast on Wednesday, pelting the New Orleans metro area with rain and howling winds that ripped apart buildings, knocked out power to thousands and threatened to push up to 9 feet of sea water inland in a region already pounded by multiple storms this year.
