Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China turns to domestic demand to power economy

FT.com Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Xi Jinping’s administration will focus on ‘self-sufficiency’ in a range of technological sectors dominated by the US
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America? [Video]

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. But what else will be his legacy if he loses? Further content: Find The Economist’s..

Credit: The Economist     Duration: 13:38Published
IMF Forecast: India set to drop below Bangladesh in 2020 per capita GDP|Oneindia News [Video]

IMF Forecast: India set to drop below Bangladesh in 2020 per capita GDP|Oneindia News

As the Indian economy continues to contract amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, The international Monetary's prediction for India doesn't look promising. According to the International Monetary Fund, India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Cognition Movie [Video]

Cognition Movie

Cognition Movie Official Trailer HD (2020) -TALASH VIDEO CENTRE AND DIGITAL BOULEVARD REVEAL TRAILER FOR COGNITION – BRITISH SHORT SCI- FI DRAMA STARRING ANDREW SCOTT AND JEREMY..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

China pushes domestic economy, tech power in five-year plan

China pushes domestic economy, tech power in five-year plan Beijing (AFP) Oct 29, 2020 China's Communist leadership outlined a five-year vision Thursday to develop the country into a powerhouse centred on stronger...
Energy Daily

China's factory sector nears decade-high led by boom in domestic demand, but exports slowed as COVID-19 spike hit US and Europe

 Asia's second-largest economy is recovering from the start-of-the-year weakness, but the risk of declining export demand still poses a risk.
Business Insider


Tweets about this