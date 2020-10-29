|
Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continent
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Coronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is closing pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in a attempt to slow the spread. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined CBSN from London.
