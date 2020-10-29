Global  
 

Europe imposes new restrictions as coronavirus surges across continent

CBS News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Coronavirus is surging across Europe, forcing several countries to tighten restrictions. France enters a new national lockdown on Friday, while Germany is closing pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues in a attempt to slow the spread. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined CBSN from London.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: New York Discourages Travel To Massachusetts As Coronavirus Cases Rise

New York Discourages Travel To Massachusetts As Coronavirus Cases Rise 00:21

 Gov. Cuomo said restricting travel would be difficult given the interconnected nature of the region.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

Experts warn coronavirus restrictions in England 'not sufficient' [Video]

Experts warn coronavirus restrictions in England 'not sufficient'

Coronavirus restrictions in England are “not sufficient” with infections stilldoubling approximately every nine days, experts have warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92 [Video]

Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92

Former chief minister of Gujarat, Keshubhai Patel, passed away at the age of 92. He was admitted at a hospital in Ahmedabad. "We tried to revive him but couldn't after he was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, following sudden cardiac arrest. He was declared dead at 11:55 am. He didn't die due to Corona," said Dr Akshay Kiledar, Chief Medical Administrator (CMA), Sterling Hospital on Keshubhai Patel's demise.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Poland's abortion ban is a cynical attempt to exploit religion by a failing leader

 Coronavirus may be new, but the authoritarian instinct is as old as politics itself. One of the standard tricks of the Covid-19-era illiberal populist is to..
WorldNews
Do you have Covid-19 or a common cold? [Video]

Do you have Covid-19 or a common cold?

The symptoms of the common cold can be similar to those of Covid-19 at first, which can understandably cause people to worry and wonder if they have coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Elizabeth Palmer Canadian television journalist

France, Germany announce national lockdowns as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe in record numbers

 Two major European countries have announced they will be going into some kind of national lockdown in the coming days. This comes as Europe claims nearly half of..
CBS News

New lockdowns announced in Germany and France as COVID-19 cases surge in Europe

 The coronavirus surge in Europe has wiped out months of progress, prompting France and Germany to reimpose lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer has more on the measures..
CBS News

Americans abroad worry their voting ballots will not be counted

 Many Americans living outside the U.S. or beyond the borders are still casting their ballots, but some are worried about them not being counted in time...
CBS News

How Russians are viewing the 2020 U.S. presidential election

 With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, the eyes of the world are on the United States to see who it picks as the nation's next leader...
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom [Video]

Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom

Airbus says it will soon stop burning through cash, but fresh lockdowns in France and Germany could yet cause disruption at the aerospace giant. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
Merkel decries populists who say COVID is harmless [Video]

Merkel decries populists who say COVID is harmless

Populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, defending a circuit break lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Eve’s light strip is first to support HomeKit’s color-changing adaptive lighting

 The light can now adjust its colors automatically. | Image; Eve

Eve’s smart light strip can now adjust its colors automatically throughout the..
The Verge

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Manhunt for delivery driver murder suspect Nathan Smith

 Nathan Smith left the UK the day after the fatal stabbing of a Deliveroo driver in north London.
BBC News

On This Day: 29 October 2008

 Daniel Craig Bond movie "Quantum of Solace" had a royal premiere in London. (Oct. 29)
 
USATODAY.com
Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress [Video]

Mayor "unsatisfied" with post-Grenfell progress

London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned that there were Londoners still living in unsafe homes and that he was not satisfied with the progress made since the Grenfell disaster. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity [Video]

London mayor slams government over poor testing capacity

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is angry that London has made "monumental sacrifices" to tackle the coronavirus and is suffering with the lowest testing capacity in the country. He said data in the next couple of weeks will determine whether Tier 2 restrictions have worked and if the capital will need to enter Tier 3. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published

Milwaukee's Interim Health Commissioner explains city's new tougher COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Milwaukee's Interim Health Commissioner explains city's new tougher COVID-19 restrictions

Milwaukee Interim Commissioner of Health speaks on new COVID-19 restrictions for restaurants and bars in Milwaukee as cases surge.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:26Published
France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge [Video]

France is latest nation to return to lockdown amid COVID surge

The new lockdown announced by French President Emmanuel Macron will begin Friday and last until December 1.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
Newark, New Jersey Imposing New Coronavirus Restrictions [Video]

Newark, New Jersey Imposing New Coronavirus Restrictions

This comes as the city is dealing with a surge in cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published

