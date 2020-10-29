Global  
 

Arizona man arrested after Black YouTuber recorded him using racial slur in viral video

Thursday, 29 October 2020
A Scottsdale man was arrested Saturday after a viral video showed him telling a Black man that he was in a "no (N-word) zone."
 
