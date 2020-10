David Correia Pleads Guilty in Giuliani-Linked Case Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Prosecutors secured a guilty plea Thursday from a Florida businessman who hired one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, to lend credibility to a supposedly fraud-busting company authorities say was a fraud itself. The plea by David Correia, 45, a former golf... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.



Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges. This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee. We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on September 17, 2020

Tweets about this