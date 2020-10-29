|
Trump campaign reacts to voting rights rulings in Pennsylvania, North Carolina
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court ruled against Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, allowing absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted afterward. President Trump has insisted he wants the vote count to end on November 3. Steve Cortes, a senior adviser for the Trump campaign, joined CBSN to discuss the legal fight.
