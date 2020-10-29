Trump campaign reacts to voting rights rulings in Pennsylvania, North Carolina

U.S. economy scores record Q3 rebound



The U.S. economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief which fueled consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or more to heal. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:40 Published on January 1, 1970