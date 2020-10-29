The CW Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Superman & Lois’ and Jared Padalecki’s ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Reboot Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The CW has announced premiere dates for its new season next January, including Javicia Leslie’s debut as “Batwoman” and the premiere of new series “Superman & Lois” and “Walker.”



Unlike the other broadcasters, The CW pre-emotively delayed the start of its 2020-21 season until January in order to give to give its shows more time to film amid COVID-19 challenges. The CW’s official start to its season will be the weekend of Jan. 8-10. The network has also acquired the Canadian drama “Trickster” which will air on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 12.



“Batwoman” will be the first of the network’s regular scripted series to return on Jan. 17, followed by “All American,” “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” and “Legacies” that week as well. Jared Padalecki’s “Walker, Texas Ranger” reboot premieres Thursday, Jan. 21 ahead of “Legacies.”



*Also Read:* Javicia Leslie Suits Up as 'Batwoman' in First Look at New Batsuit (Photo)



“Superman & Lois,” The CW’s other new series to debut in the winter, will premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 23 after “The Flash.”



The CW will still have its own “midseason” lineup, which will include “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “In the Dark,” “Roswell” and “Dynasty.” The network’s two other new series, the female-led “Kung Fu” reboot and “Republic of Sarah” will also debut at midseason.



All of The CW’s announced premiere dates are listed below, see a full list of fall premieres here.



*FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

*8:00-8:30 p.m. “Whose Line is it Anyway”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”



*SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

*8:00-10:00 p.m. Critics Choice Super Awards (Two-Hour Special Event)



*TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

*8:00-9:00 p.m. “Two Sentence Horror Stories” (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-10 p.m. “Trickster” (U.S. premiere)



*SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

*8:00-9:00 p.m. “Batwoman”



*MONDAY, JANUARY 18

*8:00-9:00 p.m. “All American”



*WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20*

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Riverdale”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Nancy Drew”



*THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

*8:00-9:00 p.m. “Walker” (Series premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Legacies”



*SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

*9:00-10:00 p.m. “Charmed”



*MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

*9:00-10:00 p.m. “Black Lightning”



*TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

*8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Flash”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Superman & Lois” (Series premiere)



