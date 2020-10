Cassandra Nicholson RT @ElaheIzadi: “It is absolutely not true that Glenn Greenwald was asked to remove all sections critical of Joe Biden from his article," s… 11 seconds ago

Scott St. Clair Glenn Greenwald is as far to the left as one can be without falling off the earth. Even so, he's got solid journali… https://t.co/18yqLr88Io 19 seconds ago

123 213 S23(1)💫🕳🐇 💫 /S23/ 🌐 💫 👀⚠️Glenn Greenwald Resigns From The Intercept, Claims ‘Suppression’ of Joe Biden Story⚠️ 👀 >>>… https://t.co/IEvDOWIpei 22 seconds ago

Brian Dreyer RT @newtgingrich: Glenn Greenwald resigns from the Intercept over censorship of article critical of Joe Biden's conduct. https://t.co/Xeslc… 30 seconds ago

† Crusader RT @DailyCaller: Glenn Greenwald Resigns From The Intercept After Editors Reportedly Refused To Publish Article Critical Of Joe Biden https… 31 seconds ago

easternboul ❝The same trends of repression, censorship and ideological homogeneity plaguing the national press generally have e… https://t.co/7PNXJfTn1V 32 seconds ago

Joanne von Spanien RT @reason: Glenn Greenwald resigns from The Intercept, saying "pathologies, illiberalism, and a repressive mentality" led to suppression o… 44 seconds ago